Regular washing is useless: how to remove grass stains from clothes

During the summer season, many of us face a common problem: fresh grass stains on our clothes. Normal washing may not always cope with such stains.

UAportal will tell you about some effective tips to help you deal with this. You can use folk methods. In particular:

Removing grass stains with salt:

Dissolve 1 tablespoon of salt in one glass of warm water. Put the stained area of your clothes in this solution and keep it for 15 minutes. After that, rub the stained area thoroughly and wash the clothes in the usual way.

Removing grass stains with baking soda:

Mix baking soda and warm water to the consistency of sour cream. Treat the stain with this mixture and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash the stained garment thoroughly.

Removing grass stains with vinegar:

Apply 2-3 tablespoons of table vinegar to the stain. Leave it on for several hours. Wash the garment as usual.

Remove grass stains from denim with laundry soap:

Crush the laundry soap and dissolve it in water. Add a few drops of ammonia. Apply the mixture to the stain and wait about 10 minutes. Wash it in the usual way.

