Shelling, danger and liquidated Wagner members: border guards show hellish everyday life in Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian border guards on the front line are optimistic about the hellish trials of the enemy and the weather. The defenders are in constant danger, but continue to destroy the occupiers.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. They showed how the soldiers are engaged in contact battles with the enemy and are struggling with bad weather conditions.

"The hellish everyday life of border guards in Bakhmut - shelling, danger, support and eliminated Wagner members," is how the border guards captioned the video published on the Telergam channel.

"Melting snow flooding the dugout? No problem, after morning cocoa we will breed crucian carp," the border guards said.

The SBU Special Forces are bringing our victory closer by eliminating enemy manpower and equipment. Overnight, the defenders eliminated ten Russian tanks and one armoured personnel carrier.

