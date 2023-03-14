Pay attention to the labels: how to choose high-quality and healthy bananas

Bananas are a very healthy food. When we buy bananas, we often notice small coloured stickers on them, but few people think about their purpose and the information they contain.

Banana stickers usually contain the country and company of origin, as well as information about the method of growing the fruit. For consumers, the most important thing is to know how the bananas were grown. For this purpose, the stickers have a 4- or 5-digit code. This code helps the consumer to find out about the quality and healthiness of the product.

If the code on the sticker consists of 4 digits and starts with 3 or 4, it means that the bananas were grown using intensive agriculture. This means that natural and mineral fertilisers, such as pesticides and other chemicals, have been used to accelerate growth and ripening.

If the code on the sticker contains 5 digits and starts with 9, it means that the bananas were grown in a traditional "organic" way, without the use of pesticides and fertilisers. If a 5-digit code appears on the sticker starting with the number 8, it means that the bananas have been genetically modified (GMO).

