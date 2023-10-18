Wallpaper and furniture will be intact: Which cat breeds are ideal for apartment living

Have you decided to get a cat but can't decide which breed to choose? It is important to consider your lifestyle and preferences when choosing a cat breed for your apartment.

When choosing a cat for your apartment, consider not only the breed, but also the characteristics of each individual cat. This way you will find the perfect four-legged friend for your family environment. The noviydoctor.com website has prepared five breeds of pets that are considered the most suitable for living in a limited apartment space.

Scottish Fold

Scottish Fold cats are famous for their balanced character and tolerance of small children. They do not show aggression in unpleasant situations, but simply move away to another place.

Personality traits: Scots easily adapt to the home environment and do not tolerate sudden changes. They need active communication and cannot stand loneliness. It is important to pay attention to their upbringing and socialization, especially if there are children at home.

Burmese cat

Burmese cats have a balanced character and can be excellent companions for both adults and children. They even sometimes show obsessiveness, but will not bother you if they feel that you are not in the mood for communication.

Features: Burmese cats can be independent, but they will not feel comfortable without attention and companionship. Do not leave them alone for a long time.

Persian cat

The Persian cat is ideal for living in an apartment and does not need to go outside. They do not show a hunting instinct and prefer quiet games. Persians do not require active entertainment and can relax on the couch. Their interest in toys may decrease over time.

Selkirk Rex

Selkirk Rex cats impress with their unique character, combining restraint with playfulness. They remain calm even in stressful situations and do not express obsessiveness. They are silent and do not use tricks to attract attention.

Features: Selkirk Rexes are very attached to family members and cannot tolerate loneliness.

Russian Blue

Russian Blue cats are considered the most silent and unobtrusive. They easily tolerate loneliness and do not harm furniture. These cats get along well with children and other animals.

Features: They have a hard time with changes in the daily schedule and moving. Loud noises and frequent visitors can cause discomfort.

