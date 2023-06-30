Bare back and cutouts: what swimsuits are at the top of summer 2023 beach fashion trends (photos)

Stylists showed the latest beach style trends for 2023. It is worth choosing one-shoulder swimsuits with cutouts and an open back.

This was reported by fashion experts of the pumpyourstyle.studio School of Style on Instagram. They noted that trendy swimwear can be found in the assortments of Ukrainian brands.

1. One-shoulder swimsuit. This trend is becoming increasingly popular among fashionistas this summer. One-shoulder swimsuits add elegance, mystery and style.

2. Open back. This swimsuit will look restrained, elegant and seductive at the same time. If you do not like to expose your entire body, then you should pay attention to swimsuits with an open back.

3. Bikini. One of the main trends in beach fashion is ideal for those who want to get a golden tan with minimal areas of white skin.

4. Swimwear with cutouts. Cutouts have boldly moved from catwalk dresses and tops to beach trends. Fans of unusual looks should add cutouts to their beach wardrobe.

