Dinner in 30 minutes: a recipe for chicken and broccoli casserole

You can use fresh or frozen broccoli for this dish. You can also use leftover chicken and boiled potatoes in the fridge.

Ingredients:

- Potatoes - 600 g

- Chicken fillet - 300 g

- Sunflower oil - 4 tsp

- Broccoli - 1 pc.

- Tomatoes - 1 pc.

- Chicken eggs - 2 pcs.

- Greek yogurt - 250 g

- Salt - to taste

- Ground black pepper - to taste

- Wheat flour - 1 tbsp.

- Nutmeg - 0.5 tsp.

- Dried garlic - 0.5 tsp

- Dried thyme - 0.5 tsp.

Read also: Housewives told the recipe for an omelette with zucchini for breakfast

Method of preparation:

Video of the day

1. Wash, peel and boil the potatoes until half cooked. Cool and cut into 1 cm slices.

2. Wash the chicken, cut into thick slices and fry.

3. Wash the broccoli, divide into small florets and cook for 5 minutes. Scald the tomato, remove the skin and cut into slices.

4. Mix the yogurt with the eggs, all the seasonings and flour.

5. Put the potatoes, meat and vegetables in the mold. Pour over the sauce. Bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for low-calorie Azerbaijani kutabs with herbs.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!