Vinegar is a versatile and effective cleaning agent, but you need to be careful and avoid using it on certain surfaces and materials.

It is not recommended to clean granite and marble surfaces with vinegar, as its acidity can damage their shine and texture. It is better to use special products for the care of these surfaces.

Stone also does not go well with vinegar, as its effects can change the color and texture of stone surfaces.

Wooden floors require a cautious approach. Vinegar can damage the wood finish, making it dull. It is better to use special products to clean wooden floors.

Video of the day

Polished furniture is not suitable for cleaning with vinegar, as it can cause it to lose its shine. It is better to choose a solution of water and neutral soap for cleaning such furniture.

The tank of iron is another surface that should not be cleaned with vinegar. The acid can corrode metal parts and damage the inside of the iron.

See also: Vinegar and citric acid: effective methods for removing carbon deposits from pans

Jewelry, in particular pearls, also does not tolerate vinegar. This acidic product can damage their appearance, so it is better to choose more gentle cleaning methods.

You should also avoid mixing vinegar with bleach. Although both are effective, their combination can damage the fabric.

In general, vinegar is a useful cleaning agent, but you should be careful to avoid using it on surfaces and materials that do not go well with this acidic product. By applying the right cleaning methods, you can ensure the durability and beauty of various surfaces at home.

To recap, we have already written how to remove juice stains with vinegar.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!