Removing and destroying mold in your home should be a top priority. After all, it is not only unattractive, but also harmful to those who live there.

Sante Plus magazine has suggested very cost-effective ways to get rid of mold. You only need a few natural ingredients.

Read also: Three ways to remove mold and dust mites from books

1. Hydrogen peroxide to remove mold.

Pour hydrogen peroxide at a concentration of 3% into a spray bottle, then spray on the areas to be treated and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then scrub with a brush to remove mold stains. Dry everything with a damp towel. If mold stains persist, repeat the procedure again.

Video of the day

This antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal solution, which can be found in most first aid kits, will help get rid of mold effectively. In fact, hydrogen peroxide can be safely applied to a variety of surfaces, including kitchen counters, bathrooms, and toilets.

2. Lemon juice to fight mold.

Squeeze the juice of 3-5 lemons into a cup and spray it directly onto the moldy area. Leave on for 5 minutes, then wipe the surface with a damp towel. If the mold persists, you can apply the product a second time, then scrub with a toothbrush. When the stains disappear, just rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Lemon is an excellent natural disinfectant. The high concentration of citric acid helps to remove mold, making it easier to destroy.

See also: Only two ingredients are needed to descale taps

As a reminder, moisture accumulation, poor ventilation, infiltration problems, and other factors lead to mold on the walls. Mold must be eliminated to avoid health problems.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!