Should you switch off your smartphone before wiping the screen

Sometimes we make simple mistakes that can have a negative impact on our smartphone. For example, it is not recommended to leave it on the windowsill in direct sunlight in summer or use it with the screen on while cleaning.

First of all, it is worth remembering that the screen should be cleaned only with specially designed cloths or wipes for this device.

In addition, you should start cleaning the display only after switching off the screen. Failure to do so may result in damage. For example, you may press the side button or accidentally activate a function.

The consequences of such actions may be minor and can be easily corrected. But there is a risk that the phone may be damaged. Why risk it if you can avoid the problem by simply switching off the screen before cleaning it?

Remember that there are certain rules when charging your smartphone from a power bank. Thanks to them, your gadget will function well.

