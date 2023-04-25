Should you turn off your laptop after use - expert advice

Should I turn off my laptop after work or leave it in sleep mode? UaPortal looked into these issues.

We usually turn off our laptops whenever we finish working. However, experts say that it is not necessary to turn off the device every day. First of all, you need to take into account the characteristics of your device: the age of the computer, the activity of use, concern about wear and tear, installed antivirus software, and automated tasks.

Advantages and disadvantages of shutting down your laptop every day

It's not necessary to turn off your device every day unless it's an older laptop that tends to overheat. But if your device is new, you may not turn it off every day, thereby slowing down the aging process. The less you turn off your laptop, the less likely it is to freeze.

Benefits of turning off your laptop every day

- Saving electricity

- No extraneous noise from operating equipment

- Component wear and tear is slowed down

- Security for confidential data

Advantages of having a laptop always on

- You are managing a web server.

- You want to access the computer remotely.

- You need to access your laptop remotely.

- You run background updates, virus scans, backups, or other activities while the laptop is not in use.

- You don't want to wait for the laptop to boot up.

- You have old equipment and want to extend its life.

The best option would be to put the equipment into sleep mode so that the internal components of the laptop will be in low-power mode.

