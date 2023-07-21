Gardening enthusiasts are always looking for safe ways to control pests so as not to harm beneficial pollinators and preserve the harvest. One of the TikTok users, Armen Adamyan, who is known for his blog about gardening life hacks, shared an interesting viral life hack.

According to his advice, the life-saving remedy can be found in the kitchen or bought at any supermarket. It's cinnamon. It turns out that cinnamon will not only scare away insects but also animals. To protect plants, the blogger recommends simply sprinkling a small amount of ground cinnamon around them.

The aroma of cinnamon creates unpleasant flavors for many living beings and this is what ensures its properties as an effective means of protection. Insects avoid cinnamon-treated plants and rodents and other animals will not like this aroma either.

For maximum effect, the blogger recommends mixing one tablespoon of ground cinnamon with water in a cup or spray bottle. This liquid can be used for watering plants, as well as for spraying leaves, which will help repel pests and protect plants from fungal infections.

In addition, according to Armen Adamyan, using cinnamon in this way can help stimulate the growth of seedlings and young plants. He recommends adding cinnamon directly to the soil or mixing it with water for spraying.

