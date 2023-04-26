Ukraine's new ambassador to China and calls for peace: what Zelensky and Xi Jinping talked about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The conversation took place on Wednesday, April 26.

According to the President of Ukraine, the talks were long and meaningful. Zelenskyy posted this on Twitter.

The President of Ukraine added that the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China will give impetus to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read also: Zelensky's first official visit during the war: Duda makes a statement on the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine (all details)

Video of the day

"I had a long and informative phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this conversation, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," the statement said.

The President's Office promised to publish details later. Zelenskyy issued a decree appointing Pavlo Riabikin as Ukraine's new ambassador to China.

It is known that Ryabikin is a former Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine. From 2020 to 2021, he headed the State Customs Service of Ukraine. Member of the Parliament of Ukraine of the VII convocation. Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe since 2012.

In turn, the Chinese media outlet Xinhua reports that Xi Jinping has been urging Zelenskyy to engage in dialogue and negotiations.

"Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the 'Ukrainian crisis,' and no one wins in a nuclear war," the publication said.

In addition, China will send a special representative for Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to communicate on the settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis."

Earlier, President Zelensky explained why he considers negotiations with the Russian dictator impossible.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!