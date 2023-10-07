Magnetic storms are a natural phenomenon that can affect human health and the operation of electronic systems.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are certain days in October when magnetic storms may be particularly active. On these days, you should be especially careful and take care of your physical and emotional well-being.

October 11-13: moderate magnetic storms are expected during this period. They can worsen sleep and cause exacerbation of chronic diseases. It is recommended that you try to be moderately active and eat right.

October 18-20: Weak magnetic storms are expected during this period. However, they can affect the emotional state and lead to fatigue. It is recommended to pay attention to your own emotions and avoid stressful situations whenever possible.

October 26-28: Magnetic storms will be of medium intensity on these days. They can affect sleep and excitability. It is recommended that you try to stick to a regular sleep schedule and relaxation techniques to reduce stress.

Magnetic storms can affect the nervous system and overall health. Therefore, it is important to listen to your body and respond to changes. The recommendations are as follows: maintaining an active lifestyle, proper sleep patterns, and avoiding alcohol, smoking, and coffee. Despite the impact of magnetic storms, it is important to take care of your health and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

