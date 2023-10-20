New study shows that fructose is the cause of obesity

Fructose, according to new research, is proving to be a pernicious component that encourages many people to become obese. Although fructose is not the biggest source of calories, it can encourage people to overeat large amounts of fatty foods, leading to excessive eating.

The key conclusions of a study conducted by a physician Richard Johnson at the University of Colorado Anschutka Medical Campus show that a weight loss solution may not be limited to choosing between avoiding carbohydrates or fats, but involves responsibly reducing both, Sciense Alert writes. Unfortunately, having a lot of fructose in your diet doesn't make this task easy.

Fructose is a type of sugar naturally which is found in fruits. Consuming daily doses of fructose from fruits such as apples, bananas and oranges is safe. The body also produces small amounts of fructose from carbohydrates such as glucose, as well as the consumption of sweet foods.

But adding large amounts of fructose to foods such as sugar and high-fructose corn syrup can lead to overconsumption, often without awareness.

A study by Johnson and his colleagues found out that the body's processing of fructose causes a decrease in adenosine triphosphate (ATP) levels, which supplies energy for cellular processes. When ATP levels drop, the body signals that more fuel is needed, leading to feelings of hunger and overeating.

The researchers call this the fructose-based survival hypothesis, which explains how fructose can unite different theories of obesity, including fat and carbohydrate intake.

"This fructose-based survival hypothesis becomes a unifying link for different theories of obesity, and it brings together different aspects of the obesity epidemic," Johnson noted. "Fructose makes our metabolism less active and leads to loss of appetite control, but fatty foods become a major source of calories, leading to weight gain."

This mechanism is activated even when the body has fat stores. Fructose switches the body into a low-power mode and prevents the body from utilizing those reserves.

While research on the effects of fructose on the body is still ongoing, it is expanding our understanding of the causes of obesity and the importance of healthy consumption.

