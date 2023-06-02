New unusual discovery in Britain shows that Romans were obsessed with hair plucking (photo)

More than 50 ancient tweezers were found during excavations in Roxeter City (UK). They were found in the county of Shropshire, where one of the largest Roman settlements was once located.

The Roman city of Roxeter, Shropshire, or Viriconium Cornoviorum, as it was originally known, is one of the best-preserved Roman cities in Britain and was as large as Pompeii in its heyday.

The discovery of these cosmetic tools may mean that the Romans were obsessed with plucking their armpit hair, Arkeonews reports.

It is noted that the Romans were devoted to various cosmetic procedures. They used baths, and many had a personal body care kit, which included special items for cleaning ears, nail cleaners, and tweezers.

The publication writes that the Romans used tweezers not only to remove eyebrow hair, but also to remove unwanted hair on other parts of the body. "The Romans preferred a clean-shaven look to distinguish themselves from the 'barbarians'," Arkeonews writes.

It is also noted that hair was plucked by slaves for their masters.

During the excavations, glass perfumes, bath oil, and even make-up applicator bottles were also found.

