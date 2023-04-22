Carry with you: what talismans and amulets really work

In many cultures around the world, talismans and amulets are an integral part of everyday life. The belief in their magical power has existed for a long time and to this day they remain popular among people who want to attract good luck and protect themselves from negative energy.

Amulets and talismans can have different shapes and materials. For example, some people believe in the power of stones, while others believe in the symbolism of certain images. To choose the amulet that really suits you, you should pay attention to several criteria.

Signs and superstitions say that the choice of a talisman should be made according to your zodiac sign or date of birth. For example, if you were born in February, then your amulet can be violet or amethyst, which protects you from negative energy and helps you stay calm.

You should also pay attention to the symbolism of the amulet. For example, the eye of Horus (which can be found in the history of ancient Egypt) is known for its protective power and is used to repel evil forces. Symbols such as St. George, who provides protection from negative energy, and the image of a goldfish, which is considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity, are also often used.

In addition, it is worth paying attention to the material from which the amulet is made. For example, for those who like natural materials, a wooden amulet may be suitable, and for those who like brutality, metal is suitable.

In addition to superstitions and omens, it is worth paying attention to the features and symbolism of various talismans and amulets. For example, the Chinese symbol "Fu" is a traditional talisman of happiness and prosperity. It is a sign of wealth on a red background.

Ukrainian amulets and talismans also have their own symbolism and history. For example, a towel with birds embroidered for a wedding ceremony was meant to ensure the newlyweds a long and happy life. The Ukrainian amulet "Star" symbolizes the connection between heaven and earth, as well as between soul and body.

When choosing a talisman or amulet, you should be guided by your feelings and intuition. If you believe in its power, it can really become an important symbol for you and help you attract good luck and prosperity in your life.

