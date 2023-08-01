Never pull this weed in the garden and here's why

Gardeners often pull up and throw away purslane when clearing their plantings of weeds. However, this plant has many useful properties. Purslane is also used to prepare various dishes.

Purslane, often considered a weed, is actually a healthy plant. It is filled with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins A, C, and E. It is also rich in potassium, magnesium, and iron, so it is good for bones, the nervous system, and strengthens the immune system.

Purslane can be eaten raw by adding its washed leaves to salads. It can be used to make an omelette, or add the leaves to soup or borscht.

Purslane is also used to bake potatoes or vegetables. Here is a recipe for a salad with purslane.

Ingredients:

Purslane leaves - 200 grams

1 tomato

1/2 red onion

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

How to cook:

Rinse the purslane and dry it, separate the leaves from the stems.Cut the tomato, onion into small pieces. In a bowl, mix olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Add purslane, tomato, onion to the bowl and mix. Enjoy!

