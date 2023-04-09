Never combine these cleaning products: five dangerous combinations

The network often shares various life hacks that help keep the house clean. However, you should not believe everything you see and hear.

Housewives are warned that there are five cleaning products that should never be combined. They form harmful chemical reactions, become toxic, and are dangerous to health, writes Express.

Experts emphasize that not all cleaning techniques can be repeated at home, and some products should not be mixed at all, because then they become toxic.

Even if you accidentally mixed a harmful mixture, it is better to throw it away and ventilate the room yourself. If you have inhaled chemicals or experience difficulty breathing or a severe cough, seek medical attention immediately.

Five dangerous combinations

1. Bleach and vinegar. These agents must not be mixed in any case, because together they can form "gaseous chlorine". They should be used separately, then they will work perfectly as disinfectants.

The combination of bleach and vinegar can cause coughing, difficulty breathing, and watery eyes.

2. Bleach and ammonia. Combining these two substances produces chloramine, a toxic gas that has negative health effects, just like mixing bleach and vinegar.

Chloramine can also cause chest pain and shortness of breath, so avoid this combination.

3. Means for cleaning sewage. It is often thought that if you combine several means of cleaning the toilet bowl at once, it will give a better effect. However, you should not do this.

Always read the instructions and do not combine two or more products at once. You can use another in a couple of days after the previous one is completely washed.

4. Baking soda and vinegar. Separately, these means can clean any pollution in the house, but they should never be combined. When mixed, they turn into foam, if placed in a small container, it can cause a mini-explosion.

5. Bleach and toilet cleaner. Professionals assure that it is dangerous to combine several products for the toilet. It won't make the toilet any cleaner, but you can hurt yourself.

This is a combination that can produce chlorine gas that can irritate the eyes and cause breathing difficulties.

