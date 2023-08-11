Never do this when washing shoes in a machine to avoid damaging the equipment

Get rid of the habit of using the popular but potentially dangerous method of washing sports shoes in the washing machine.

Indeed, over time, sneakers get dirty, and while the outside can be easily cleaned, the inside is more difficult to clean from dirt and odours. One method is to use a washing machine, but some popular tips can lead to unpleasant consequences for your equipment, warn appliance repair experts.

One recommendation is to adapt the laces of your sneakers to the door of the washing machine, as an indication that this will reduce the banging in the machine drum. However, this approach can cause damage to the washing machine.

How you should actually wash your trainers in the washing machine:

Pull the laces out of the shoes to prevent them from getting caught in the outlet or filter. Remove the insoles and gently clean the inside of the shoes with a dry brush. Apply detergent and brush the shoes thoroughly. Place the shoes without insoles and laces in the washing machine drum. Add rags or two old towels to the drum for balance.

It is important to choose a rinse and spin cycle with a speed of no more than 400 rpm.

