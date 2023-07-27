Never say these 5 phrases on a second date to avoid being thought strange

After the first date, there are new opportunities to get to know your date, but it can also be a time when some of us get too nervous and excited.

It's important to remember that a good second date is a time to get to know each other better, but there are also some things that are best left unsaid at this stage. This is what Yourtango.com writes about.

"What are your parents like?" Asking about family can be sensitive because everyone has a different relationship with their family. Don't expect your interviewee to be as close to their parents as you are. Give them time to talk about their family if they want to. "I love children!" Of course, most people love children, but that doesn't always mean they are ready to become parents. Expressing your love for children on a second date can come across as pretentious and preoccupied, so it's best to leave this topic for a later stage of the dating process. "How many women have you slept with?" Although this may be a curious question for you, it's best to refrain from asking about past relationships, especially at this early stage of dating. This can create discomfort and impress your interlocutor. "Where do you see yourself in 10 years?" This is a date, not a career interview. It can be interesting to learn about future plans, but forget about standard questions that sound like an interview. This can make you both too nervous. "Do you like me?" The second date is a time to have fun and get to know each other better. Don't worry about whether your date likes you. Just be yourself and enjoy the process of getting to know each other.

Remember that the second date is a great opportunity to improve your understanding and get to know each other. Focus on the positive aspects and be open to new experiences. Have a great second date!

