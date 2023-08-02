Many gardeners like to loosen the soil in their beds, especially if the plot has "stony soil". This seems like a logical step, but it turns out that this practice can be harmful to plants, especially cucumbers.

Experienced gardeners never loosen the soil under cucumbers. This advice has its reasons. This is stated in the s.sad.ua blog on Instagram. The roots of cucumbers are quite close to the soil surface and their growth covers a significant area around the plant. There is a high probability that the tool you use to loosen the soil can damage the roots, which in turn can cause cucumbers to stop growing or even fall off the formed ovaries.

If cucumbers are injured due to loosening, they may stop growing and bearing fruit properly. This can affect your harvest.

Instead of loosening the soil, mulching can be an effective alternative. By using organic materials, you feed the plants and create conditions for their healthy development. In addition, you can add ready-made loosened soil to the cucumber beds, which will promote good plant growth.

