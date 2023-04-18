Never give your comb to others or use someone else's: this habit can change your life

Objects that a person uses every day are very intimate and belong only to him. However, sometimes people share their comb, without even suspecting what it can turn into.

Such a simple habit can significantly affect life. UAportal explains why you should not give your comb to others and use someone else's.

Remember that using someone else's comb is not very safe. All because other people's scalp diseases can accumulate on this item. You can also transfer lice to your head and then you will have to fight pediculosis.

Folk signs about the comb

Since ancient times, people have not shared their comb. It was especially popular among women who could feed on other people's energy and health. As a result, the owner of the comb may lose her vitality. And troubles and troubles will come into the life of the mistress of the comb.

Never put a comb on the table and here's why

It is believed that the comb cannot be placed on the table under any circumstances. Because then tears, gossip, and shame will fall on the owner. It can also cause financial troubles and poverty.

What to do with a broken comb

If the comb is broken, it should not be stored, but it is best to throw it away immediately.

It is believed that combing one's hair removes negativity and bad energy. When the comb is filled with negative emotions, then it breaks. In order not to be exposed to danger, it must be thrown away.

