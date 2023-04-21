Never do this: The 5 strictest prohibitions for the cemetery

Cemeteries are considered mystical and energetically powerful places. This is because the earth receives the body of the deceased.

It is important to behave properly at the cemetery. Therefore, UAportal explained what not to do at the cemetery and how to protect yourself from problems after visiting such a place.

Read also: What you shouldn't do at the cemetery in order not to cause trouble

As you know, you should go to the cemetery during daylight hours, as the day is the time of the living and night is the time of the dead. When you come to such a place at dusk, you can disturb or anger the deceased.

Video of the day

It is also forbidden to visit the cemetery on church holidays. However, there is a special holiday for visiting the dead - Radonitsa or Radonitsa week.

People also say that you should not visit the cemetery in winter. If you come at such a time, mark the path you left and walk around the cemetery three times. Otherwise, you may bring the soul of the deceased with you.

5 strictest prohibitions when visiting a cemetery

1. Treats for the dead. You can bring candy, cookies, tobacco, or alcohol to the cemetery (if the deceased drank and smoked during his or her lifetime). However, in no case should you pour alcohol on the grave - this is a manifestation of disrespect for the dead.

Also, do not take food that can quickly deteriorate. Some of the gifts brought should be eaten at the cemetery.

Read also: Why you can't step over a lying person - signs and superstitions

2. Do not take home things that were lying on the grave. It is believed that after that they belong to the deceased. If something falls to the ground, do not pick it up. If an expensive item falls, you can pick it up, but you need to "pay it off" by putting a few coins on the grave.

3. Behavior in the cemetery. You can not show too much grief at the cemetery, worry, or grieve excessively. Because in this case, the deceased will want to protect you and can take you to his place.

In addition, you can't laugh too much, and have fun, especially not organizing feasts. This is because it is not appropriate in such a place, and the deceased may be jealous and bring trouble to you.

4. A photo for memory. You can't take pictures of living people in a cemetery, especially against the background of graves. You can bring on illness, misfortune, and even death.

You should also not take photos or videos of other people's graves. First, it is not ethical. Secondly, the soul of the dead can take revenge on you and harm you.

Read also: How to find a banknote that will bring money

5. When you leave the cemetery, do not turn around. Because you can take the soul of the deceased or another entity that lives in the cemetery with you home.

Remember that you should come to the cemetery in black or dark clothes. Relatives also advise against visiting graves for pregnant women and children under 1-year-old. But you can protect yourself from evil forces by wearing red clothes.

Earlier, UAportal told you about the main memorial traditions for the Wired or coffins.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!