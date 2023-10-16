No chemicals: how to effectively clean dirt and grease from kitchen furniture

Kitchen furniture is a place where dirt and grease constantly accumulate. To keep it looking clean and tidy, it needs to be cleaned regularly.

Using chemical cleaners can be harmful to your health and the environment. You can use safe products that are available in every kitchen - vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda, or ketchup.

To effectively clean dirt and grease from kitchen furniture without using chemicals, mix baking soda with water to form a kind of paste. You can use it to clean the stove and sink.

Lemon juice is a natural bleach that can help remove stains from kitchen furniture. Mix lemon juice and water in equal proportions, apply the mixture to the surface of the furniture and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Then wipe the surface with a damp cloth.

Vinegar is another effective tool for removing dirt and grease from kitchen furniture. Mix vinegar and water in equal proportions, apply the mixture to the surface of the furniture and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Then wipe the surface with a damp cloth.

Ketchup will help to clean burnt dishes. Just apply it to the problem areas and leave it to act for 12 hours. After that, take a sponge, dip it in the detergent, and easily wipe off all the dirt.

