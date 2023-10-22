Never throw them in the trash: Experienced gardeners tell what you can do with potato peels

When peeling potatoes, the question arises as to what to do with the waste in the form of peels. Many people throw them in the trash, not realizing that this is a valuable resource for creating a quality fertilizer for your garden or vegetable garden.

Read also: Five plants that need little light

Potato peel fertilizer contains organic matter and minerals that help improve soil fertility. It's very easy to make such a fertilizer using a recipe from noviydoctor.com.

Ingredients:

Potato peelings (collected from fresh potatoes).

Water.

A vessel for cooking.

Instructions:

Collect fresh potato peels. Try to choose peels from potatoes that have not been treated with chemicals or pesticides. Wash the peels to get rid of any dirt and soil residue. Put the peelings in a large bowl. Add enough water to cover the husks. Add 4 parts of water for every part of husk. Put the pot on the fire and bring to a boil. After boiling, cook the husks for 20-30 minutes. Discard the husks and save the broth. This becomes your organic fertilizer. After the broth has cooled, use it to water the plants in your garden or vegetable garden.

Potato peel fertilizer will help improve soil fertility and provide plants with useful minerals. However, it is important to remember that this fertilizer should be used carefully and should not be the only source of nutrition for plants. Regularly applying a variety of organic fertilizers helps to ensure that your garden or vegetable garden is properly nourished.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!