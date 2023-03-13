Not a word about Ukraine, but with a political Navalny: what you need to know about the 95th Academy Awards

The winners of the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles have been announced. It was the most important event in the world of cinema, where the Oscars 2023 award ceremony took place in the Dolby Theater, as is tradition. Many famous Hollywood stars attended the event.

In 2 2023, the 95th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The coveted statuettes have been awarded at this venue since 2001. The event was hosted by American comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who had already hosted the ceremonies in 2017 and 2018. However, in 2017, there was an embarrassment when Kimmel made a mistake and "awarded" the award for best picture to the wrong film.

At this year's Oscar ceremony, the organizers made drastic changes - for the first time in 62 years, the red carpet was replaced with a champagne color, as the light shade will remind guests of the beach and create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. The host of the ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel, could not contain his sharp humor and noted that the "champagne"-colored carpet suggests that there would be no blood at the ceremony, thus hinting at last year's fight between actors Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The Ukrainian documantary "A House Made of Splinters" created in cooperation with Denmark, Sweden and Finland, was also nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Film award. The film tells the story of children from Donbas who live in an orphanage near the front line.

Ukrainian filmmakers are going to take part in the 95th Academy Award ceremony for the first time in the country's history. Initially, they planned to participate in the ceremony in dark sweaters with the inscription "Ukraine" as they did not want to create a glamorous look in the context of the war in Ukraine. However, they were forbidden by the organizers of the event. Instead, the filmmakers decided to wear costumes made by Ukrainian designers.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will not have the opportunity to deliver a speech at the ceremony. The Academy refused to comment on the decision, but the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, criticized it. He believes that if the film "All Quiet on the Western Front" wins the Oscar for Best International Film, and the president of the country, who is at war and running the country, is denied a speech at the ceremony, it will be an example of hypocrisy by top managers and producers in the film industry.

"I think that if the film All Quiet on the Western Front wins the Oscar award for the Best International Film, but President Zelenskyy, who leads a country at war — waging the biggest war since the Second World War in Europe — will not be allowed to speak at Oscars, then you will not find a better example of hypocrisy of top managers and producers in the film industry," Kuleba said.

However, it is quite possible that the organizers of the Academy Awards have changed their mind. So, it will be known soon whether Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a speech at the Oscars 2023.

Daniel Roher's documentary film "Navalny" won the 2023 Academy Awards for Best Documentary Feature Film. The film tells the story of the poisoning of Russian politician Alexei Navalny in 2020.

Alexei Navalny's wife, Yulia, appeared at the award ceremony in a blood-red dress.

However, the choice of the Academy caused criticism online. Users left comments under the posts about the film's victory on Twitter, noting the political nature of the work and its connection to the Russian opposition.

One of the illustrators and animation directors, Maria Ozirna, also expressed her dissatisfaction with the choice of the Academy and asked how Yulia Navalnaya's political speech could be non-political.

