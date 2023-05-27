Incredible taste of America: how to cook Buffalo chicken wings

Your taste buds will explode when you try these wings. They taste best with a cheese sauce to mellow the spice.

Ingredients:

- 1 kg of fresh chicken wings;

- vegetable oil for frying;

- 115 g of butter;

- 120 ml of hot sauce;

- 2 tablespoons of vinegar;

- 1 clove of garlic, crushed;

- salt and black pepper to taste;

- celery for serving;

- cheese sauce for serving.

Method of preparation:

1. Heat a large amount of oil in a deep frying pan or deep fryer to 180 degrees. Dip the wings in the hot oil and fry until golden brown. Put the cooked wings on paper towels.

2. Sauce: melt the butter in a saucepan, add hot sauce, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat but do not switch off. Put the cooked wings in a bowl and pour the sauce over them and mix.

3. Put on a plate and serve with the sauce.

