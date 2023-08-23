Incredibly tender and creamy: how to make layered cottage cheese cookies

We offer you to make incredibly delicious layered cookies with cottage cheese. This recipe is characterized by extraordinary tenderness and a magical creamy flavor.

The recipe for layered cottage cheese cookies was shared by Shuba.They noted that the cookies are simple and quick to prepare.

To achieve the perfect flavor, the cottage cheese should be 9%, not grainy and not dry, but not wet either. Butter and cottage cheese should be at the same room temperature.

Ingredients you will need:

Sour milk cheese 9% - 200 g.

Butter 73% - 100 g.

Wheat flour - 150 g.

Baking powder - 1 tsp.

Video of the day

Sugar - 4 tbsp. spoons

Vanilla sugar - 1 tsp.

Read also: A recipe for mulberry dumplings without sugar

The process of making cookies begins with the cream of butter and cottage cheese. Add the sifted flour and baking powder and knead the soft dough. According to the recipe, the dough should be gathered into a ball, wrapped in plastic wrap and left in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Then, divide the hardened dough in half and roll it into a layer about 1 cm thick. Sprinkle the layers with a mixture of sugar and vanilla sugar, put them on top of each other, sugar side up, and roll them out again to a thickness of 1 cm.

Cut the dough into pieces or press out with a mold, place the pieces on a baking sheet lined with baking paper. Bake the cookies in a preheated oven at 200 degrees for 10-15 minutes.

Enjoy!

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for zucchini pancakes with cottage cheese.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!