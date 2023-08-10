Is it really mould? Can you eat pickles with a white coating, and what is this substance

The summer season is always associated with delicious cucumbers, especially if they are pickled. However, sometimes white spots can appear on canned food, which is a concern for many people.

These spots are often associated with mould, which can ruin the mood. But is there any reason to worry about white bloom on cucumbers? The Polish website gotowanie.onet.pl writes about this.

Mould is associated with spoilt food, and pickled cucumbers with a white coating may look like something dangerous. However, this situation is not as scary as it may seem.

First, it's important to distinguish between harmful and harmless bloom. If it's mould, the spots will be uneven and may have a greenish or grey tint. The white coating, which often appears on pickled cucumbers, can be quite safe and even healthy.

These are usually lactic acid bacteria that can occur during the preservation process. Not only are they not harmful to the body, but they can also be beneficial by strengthening the immune system and helping to get rid of toxins.

If you decide to try such cucumbers, you should pay attention to their appearance and smell. Spoilt vegetables can have an unpleasant smell, and spots on them will look unnatural. If the product seems normal to you, it is likely that the white coating will be safe.

In general, a white coating on pickled cucumbers is not always a threat. In most cases, it is the result of beneficial bacteria that can even improve your health. Nevertheless, be careful and check the products before consumption to be sure of their quality.

