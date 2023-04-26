Failed attempt to extend Roman Empire's control: scientists discover lost Roman fort in Scotland

The newly discovered fort at Antonine's Wall in Scotland is an important addition to the limited number of found defenses, providing valuable information about the times of the Roman Empire's occupation of the country's territories. In the Scottish area of West Dunbartonshire, a Roman fortress was found that was thought to be lost. It was located near the mighty Antonine Wall.

The Roman Emperor Claudius and his army arrived in Scotland in 43 AD. The local tribes, in particular the Caledonians, were not very happy with him, so they fiercely resisted the invaders. In 142 AD, the Romans built the Antonine Wall to mark the northwestern border of their empire, and several forts and fortresses were built to protect it.

In 1970 and 1980, scientists tried unsuccessfully to find the lost Roman fort. But recently, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) announced a unique find that was discovered using gradiometry, a high-tech geophysical survey method.

The fortress was located in a field near Carleith Primary School in Dantoran, Clydebank, near the Antonine Wall, which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Roman fortresses were built on the territory of Scotland during the Roman occupation between the 1st and 4th centuries AD. The fortresses had a defensive function. In addition, they were used to monitor the rebellious population.

There were 40 fortresses along the Antonine Wall. Only 10 of them have been found so far. The geophysical study of the tenth fortification will allow us to better understand the principle of the wall's operation and its protection.

