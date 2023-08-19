No air conditioning: how to lower the temperature in the room

Hot summer days always require us to look for ways to cool down, especially when there is no way to use air conditioning. UAportal will tell you about several proven life hacks that will help create a pleasant coolness in the room.

First, ventilation is important. Opening windows and doors will help ensure the flow of fresh air. If possible, it is recommended to open windows on opposite sides, creating a draft that improves air circulation and lowers the temperature in the room.

Secondly, fans can also be a great help. Place them in such a way as to direct the air into the room so that air circulation occurs. Place fans in front of windows or doors to bring in cool air from colder areas.

The third method is to use ice. Ice placed in front of a fan or on a plate in front of an open window gradually melts to cool the incoming air, creating a pleasant atmosphere in the room.

The fourth method is to use curtains or blinds. Closing the windows with curtains or blinds during periods of maximum sunlight helps to reduce the heating of the room.

At night, we recommend cooling the room with moisture. In particular, a humidifier can create a cooler feeling. Covering yourself with a damp sheet soaked in cold water also helps.

Alternatively, you can create your own air conditioning by placing a large bowl of cold water in front of the fan. The evaporation effect will create a pleasant cooling effect in the room.

