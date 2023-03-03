Several bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a gym: Svitlana Loboda sells a house in Russia for almost $9 million (photo)

Ukrainian singer Svitlana Loboda, who had been touring Russia for a long time before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, decided to get rid of the remaining real estate in the suburbs of Moscow.

As Russian mass media and Telegram channels reported, the ad for the sale of Loboda's estate appeared on the websites of several luxury real estate agencies. The price of the luxurious mansion ranges from 630 to 650 million rubles (about $9 million), and it can also be rented for a million rubles per month.

This house is located in a guarded cottage settlement. It consists of four separate buildings: the main house, a guest cottage, and a staff and security accommodation connected to a three-car garage. In addition, the plot has parking, an outdoor kitchen, a gazebo, a barbecue area, and a garden with a pond stocked with Japanese carp.

It is noted that the area of the main three-story house is 1.4 thousand square meters. The house has four bedrooms, several bathrooms, a kitchen, a hall, two dining rooms, a living room with access to the pool, a billiard room with a bar, an office, a library, a gym, and a laundry room. In addition, it is sold with furniture.

Previously, Russian media reported that in June 2022, Svitlana Loboda signed her estate in Moscow's suburbs over to a security guard to protect the property from possible seizure.

Earlier, Svitlana Loboda got into a scandal with the Ukrainian flag.

