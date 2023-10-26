An unpleasant odor in the toilet can arise not only because it is not cleaned properly but also because of sewer pipes. Limescale and dirt build up on them over time, with germs and bacteria developing there, which leads to unpleasant odors.

To get rid of the unpleasant odor from the toilet, you can use chemicals that flush the pipes inside. If you are not a fan of this method, you can use environmentally friendly products.

According to Sante Plus, if the cause of the unpleasant odor is a blockage in the pipes, you should call a plumber, but if the water in the toilet is flushed without delay, you can try to do it yourself.

It's important to know exactly where these unpleasant odors are coming from to deal directly with the source. If there is a real blockage that is difficult to remove, immediate intervention by a plumber may be required. The odor can also be the result of a blockage due to hair or detergent residue stuck inside. This is usually less serious and can be easily resolved.

You can take care of the problem with a mixture of vinegar and baking soda. Take a mixture of half a cup of vinegar and three teaspoons of baking soda. You can add a few drops of essential oil.

Use this solution to wash the toilet and leave it on for 15 minutes. Then rinse with warm water.

Another way is to use a cube of brewer's yeast. "It turns out that brewer's yeast is also an ideal toilet bowl cleaner and does not contain preservatives or corrosive elements," the publication writes.

Dissolve a small cube of yeast in a glass of boiling water. When you get a "loose consistency," pour it directly into the toilet. Leave it to act overnight (at least 8 hours). The next day, simply flush the water down the toilet.

"Sante Plus notes that dry yeast is also suitable for this deodorization method. However, when you dissolve them in boiling water, add a teaspoon of sugar.

