An unusual combination: a recipe for peach, cheese and tomato salad

This salad is very quick to prepare and looks beautiful. The combination of peaches, mozzarella and tomatoes will be a delight for your taste buds.

Ingredients:

- Peaches - 2 pcs.

- Tomatoes - 2 pcs.

- Mozzarella - 200 g

- Basil, sprig - 6 pcs.

- Extra Virgin olive oil - 2 tbsp.

- Balsamic vinegar - 1 tbsp.

- Salt - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Dressing: Mix olive oil, vinegar and a pinch of salt.

2. Cut the tomatoes into thin slices. Pit the peaches, cut them in half and cut into semicircles. Thinly slice the mozzarella. Tear off the basil leaves.

3. Layer the tomatoes, peaches, cheese, and basil on a plate. Drizzle with the dressing and serve.

