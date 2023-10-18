Unusual combination: recipe for khachapuri with cottage cheese and pear

These khachapuri recipe from Shuba is easy to prepare, but will become a gourmet dish on your table. Pear and cheese with mold create the perfect combination.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

200 g flour

2 g dry yeast

2 g salt

8 g sugar

140 ml of warm water

For the filling:

Hard grated cheese to taste

2 chicken yolks

Cheese with mold (blue cheese) to taste

1 pear

Method of a preparation:

Dissolve sugar, salt and dry yeast in warm water. Add flour and mix it well. Form a ball, put it in a bowl, cover with clingfilm or a towel and let the dough rest for at least an hour.

Unroll the dough with your hands and flatten it on a flat surface. Spread the curd and egg yolk mixture. Roll the dough around the filling and roll out into a thin layer.

Transfer the dough to a baking tray. Brush the top with the egg yolk and sprinkle with molded cheese to taste. Arrange the pear slices over the surface of the pastry and sprinkle with cheese.

Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 15 minutes. After baking, allow the pie to cool down slightly before serving.

