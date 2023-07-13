Preservation in oil has long been used in the Middle East. We offer you to cook spicy preserved lemons in oil. They can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 6 months and make a great appetizer.

Ingredients:

Lemon - 6 pcs.

Salt - 3 tbsp.

Spices for 1 jar 0.5 l

Bay leaf - 1 pc.

Cloves - 3 pcs.

Black pepper, peas - 6 pcs.

Dried hot red pepper - 1 pc.

Olive oil - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Cut the lemon into slices and put in a bowl with salt and mix.

2. Leave overnight, put in a colander the next day and leave to drain for 2 hours, shaking occasionally.

3. Put the lemons in the jars, add spices and fill with oil to the top.

4. Close the lids and leave in the refrigerator for 2 weeks.

