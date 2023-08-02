German archaeologists discover centuries-old ship in the Baltic Sea (photo)

Divers have discovered the remains of a 400-year-old shipwreck in the southwestern part of the Baltic Sea. Scientists hope that the wreckage will help understand the role of Lübeck in the center of the Hanseatic League.

Thanks to good underwater visibility and weather conditions, the work was completed ahead of schedule. The sunken ship lay at a depth of 11 meters, DW reports.

It is noted that the ship was discovered by accident during a routine survey by the Regional Water Supply and Navigation Authority (WSA). It is believed that the ship was built in Holland around 1650.

Black spots on some of the cargoes found along with the medium-sized sailboat indicate that the ship may have sunk due to a fire. According to preliminary reports, the ship was probably on its way to Lübeck from Scandinavia.

Among the ship's cargo were barrels of calcium oxide, often referred to as quicklime or burnt lime, a material commonly used for housing construction at the time. About 170 barrels will be recovered over the next few days.

Scientists say the discovery may be related to a shipwreck in 1680, which is mentioned in documents stored in the city's archives.

