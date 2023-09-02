These three foods are bad for your stomach

Dividing foods into healthy and unhealthy groups is a ridiculous idea. However, it is important to note that the same food can have a positive effect on one organ but a negative one on the other, Pixel inform reports.

Read also: Never do this: four main mistakes when cooking buckwheat

When it comes to the effect on the stomach, some foods can be harmful:

Spicy foods and spices such as chilli can irritate the stomach lining and affect acid secretion. Therefore, very spicy foods should be consumed with caution. Acidic foods, very hot or very cold foods (such as citrus fruits, sour marmalades or ice cream) can affect stomach contractions and the blood supply to the stomach walls. Very fatty, smoked or fried foods should be limited. These foods have carcinogenic properties and can increase inflammation.

It should be noted that countries where this food is traditional, such as East Asia and Mexico, have high rates of stomach diseases.

We have already written about the foods that cause depression.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!