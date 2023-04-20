Do not forget to add salt: connoisseurs answered why salt is added to coffee

Salt brightens the taste of coffee, softens bitterness, and balances acidity. Add salt to coffee and its aroma will become unsurpassed. In addition, salt neutralizes the diuretic effect of the drink and restores the salt balance.

In Turkey, there is an interesting tradition related to salted coffee. If a girl served her suitor very salty coffee, it means that she does not like him. Also, in this way, the girl can delicately refuse the offer of her hand and heart.

How to drink coffee with salt

You can add salt to coffee only when you brew the drink in a Turk. Take finely ground coffee. In no case do not take instant coffee. Coffee must be of high quality. Serve coffee with salt in a glass of water.

Classic coffee recipe with salt:

Ingredients:

– a glass of water (approximately 150-180 milliliters);

- ground coffee - 1.5 teaspoons are enough for this volume;

- salt - a pinch;

- sugar - half a tablespoon.

Method of cooking:

Pour coffee, salt, and sugar into the Turk, cover with water, and cook over low heat. Wait until the foam begins to rise to the top, then remove it from the heat and pour it into a cup.

