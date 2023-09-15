Don't throw away onion peelings: how to turn waste into fertiliser

You can use a fairly cheap natural fertiliser to help plants in the garden and in the flower bed grow better. This can be onion peel.

According to the publication "Sante", onion peel is a good fertiliser for plants. It contains many nutrients, such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, iron, manganese, and zinc.

These nutrients are essential for plant growth and development. Onion peel also contains phytoncides, which have antibacterial and fungicidal properties. They help protect plants from pests and diseases.

Onion peelings can be used as fertiliser in a number of ways. The easiest way is to simply bury it in the ground around the plants. The husk will gradually decompose and release nutrients into the soil.

You can also prepare an infusion of onion peel. To do this, pour boiling water over the husks and leave for several days. The infusion can be used to water the plants.

Onion peelings can also be used for mulching. Mulching helps to retain moisture in the soil and protect plants from pests and diseases.

