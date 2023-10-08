Don't throw away wine bottle corks: five incredible life hacks

Corks are not just for closing bottles of wine and champagne. They can be used in a variety of ways at home.

They can be used to create useful and beautiful things. So if you have a lot of corks, don't rush to throw them away.

For flowerpots. Corks can be used to create a rug for flower pots. You need to cut "coins" from the cork, glue them together and create a kind of mat. Corks can also be crushed and used when planting plants in pots. They will form drainage in the soil.

In the kitchen. Corks from wine bottles can be used to clog other containers. For example, bottles with liquids such as vinegar, lemonade, or compote to prevent dust or pests from getting in. If pot lids have a metal handle on top, it can get very hot. To avoid having to take a towel to open the lid every time, you can slide a cork under the lid handle to keep it tight. And the next time you need to remove the lid from the pot, just grab the cork - it doesn't get hot.

In everyday life. Wine bottle corks can be used to create original home decor, such as candle holders, picture frames, and other items.

You can create candles from corks (provided that it is natural and does not contain synthetic materials). To do this, take a small glass container, fill it with alcohol, and put the corks inside. In about 12 hours, they will absorb the alcohol. Then the corks are stuck in a candlestick, fixed like candles, and set on fire. The alcohol-soaked cork will burn longer than an ordinary candle.

Another extremely practical idea is to use cork to clean your refrigerator. Corks are like sponges that absorb excess moisture and can absorb odors. Simply place the corks in the fridge on different shelves.

By the way, if you haven't drunk all of the wine from the bottle and plan to do so later, you can reseal the bottle with a cork. To allow the cork to reattach, immerse it in boiling water for about ten minutes. Then take the cork out of the boiling water, cool it down a bit, and reseal the bottle.

