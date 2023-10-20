Do not throw it away under any circumstances: What to do with a sock without a pair

Socks are one of those wardrobe items that are very easy to lose, and often only one single copy of a pair remains. Many people are doomed to throw away such lonely socks. However, it is worth noting that they can be used at home, and throwing them away is not always a rational decision.

Before throwing away lonely socks, it is worth thinking about how they can be used at home for various useful purposes, writes Apostrophe.

Read also: How to stretch too tight shoes: all you need are bags and water

Here are some useful tips to help you use lonely socks:

Mop attachment: If you need a mop head and don't want to spend money on a new one, you can of course use an old sock. Just stretch it out and put it on the mop on both sides. It will keep dust and dirt well. Storage: Solid-colored socks can serve as a great makeshift storage tool for various things. For example, they can be used to store souvenirs when you transport them from one country to another. They are also suitable for storing shoes, preventing them from getting dirty and scratching other wardrobe items. Aromatic herbs: To give your room a pleasant scent, you can put dry aromatic herbs in your sock. In addition, they can be used to store in closets with clothes or bedding, helping to get rid of unpleasant odors. A dry heating pad: If you don't have a regular hot water bottle that you can pour water into, you can create a dry hot water bottle. To do this, you will need an ordinary sock and rice. Simply pour the rice into the sock and tie it up. Such an improvised hot water bottle will be useful in the cold season. Dusting: Socks can also be used to clean up dust, especially in hard-to-reach places. You can put a sock on your hand and use it to wipe the blinds, leaves on houseplants, or the fan. Umbrella cover: A single sock can be used as a makeshift cover for your umbrella. It will protect the umbrella from getting wet, which is extremely useful in rainy weather.

Earlier, we wrote about how to extend the life of socks, stockings, and tights.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!