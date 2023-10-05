If you have white shirts and often face the problem of stains on them, you usually trust bleach. However, there may be a secret ingredient in your own kitchen that can help you get rid of these stains, which is eggshells.

A video in which a woman shares a quick and effective way to peel eggs from the shell appeared on TikTok. It turns out that eggs can be peeled very quickly and effortlessly. She showed how a simple but ingenious life hack can be useful in other ways.

"The calcium contained in eggshells is actually a natural stain remover," the woman explains in the video.

The footage shows her adding crushed eggshells and a few slices of lemon to a mesh bag. The bag, along with the stained clothes, is then placed in water and kept there until the stains disappear.

"Who needs bleach when you have eggshells?" the woman said, boasting about the results.

This unexpected ingredient and life hack can be very useful for those looking for an effective way to remove stains from their favorite clothes.

