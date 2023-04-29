No baking required: recipe for apple and lemon pie

This cake is served cold. Its citrusy freshness combined with apple sourness and buttercream will drive you crazy.

Ingredients:

Cookies - 800 g

Butter - 180 g

Chocolate -100 g

Raisins -150 g

For the filling:

Cottage cheese - 200 g

Lemon -2 pcs.

Apples - 3 pcs.

Nuts - 200 g

Sugar -200 g

Vanilla sugar - 10 g

Butter - 40 g

1. Grind the cookies in a blender. Add the chocolate pieces to the melted butter and mix until smooth. Rinse and dry the raisins.

2. Mix the cookie crumbs, raisins, butter, and chocolate in a bowl. Form a mold and spread the chocolate mixture over the bottom and sides of the mold. Put it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

3. Wash the lemons and apples. Cut the lemons into pieces and put them through a meat grinder. Add 100 g of sugar and put to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes. Cool.

4. Peel the apples. Cut them into cubes and fry them in oil for 7 minutes. Cool them down. Chop the nuts.

5. Grind the cottage cheese with 100 g of sugar and vanilla. Spread the curd mixture over the cookie base. Put in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

6. Spread the lemon mixture and chill. Lastly, add the apple mixture and sprinkle with nuts.

