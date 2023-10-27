Don't waste unnecessary money: five ways to save heat and light

To avoid spending extra money on utility bills, you need to learn to save money. Thanks to this habit, it is possible to significantly reduce the amounts in utility bills.

Energy efficiency and renewable energy development experts Ihor Cherkashyn and Mykola Politikin have outlined a number of ways that will help reduce the cost of heat and electricity.

In a comment to "Ukrinform" experts noted that you should start with minor steps: use more natural light, remove unnecessary objects from heating sources, insulate the house, replace incandescent bulbs with economical ones.

Iрor Cherkashin noted that it is worth installing a multi-tariff meter and turn on energy-consuming household appliances at night, when electricity is cheaper by 50%. Such a meter will justify its cost in less than a year, said the expert.

He also advised lighting fixtures with motion sensors and smoke functions - adjusting the intensity of light depending on the daily time or individual characteristics of the room. The expert says that it is worth taking care of smart sockets or smart extenders. Because appliances that are unplugged or put into sleep mode, while still connected to the mains, do not cease to be energized (vampire consumption). In this case, an extension cord with a switch will bring appliances on and off from a distance.

"All these appliances work via Wi-Fi or GSM (mobile communication) and are controlled via apps," he added.

Experts advised to use heat flow distributors on radiators. This device measures the temperature of the battery itself and the air in the room, and the sensors calculate the actual consumed amount of allocated heat from the battery. This data is stored in the memory of the device. Based on the indicators of the distributors and the general household meter, and the amount for the barn is calculated.

As to a a private house, experts noted, that it is necessary to replace the usual boiler with a condensing boiler, the work of which is based on the use of exhaust emissions. Such a boiler helps to save up to 15% of gas.

Experts advise residents of apartment buildings to equip them with an individual heat point (IHP), heat meters. Technical floors and pipes should be insulated. You should take care of the installation of individual distribution devices for radiators.

Also in apartment buildings, experts advise to keep closed windows on stairwells, insulate doors in entrances, or equip them with closers so that the door is always tightly closed.

"All these measures together can give up to 50% savings," - assured Mykola Politikin.

