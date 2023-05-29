Not just music and calls: How to use headphones for your smartphone

Smartphone headphones aren't just for listening to music or making phone calls. They can have many other uses that may surprise you with their creativity and usefulness.

Here are some unconventional ways to use your smartphone headphones that you might not know:

Headphones as a microphone: Your headphones can serve as a handy microphone when you need to make a call or record audio. Simply connect the earbuds to your smartphone, insert them into your ear, and the microphone will be automatically activated. This is especially handy when you're in a noisy environment or need better sound than your smartphone's built-in microphone; Take photos: The earbuds can serve you as a remote shutter release for your smartphone's camera. Connect the earbuds to your smartphone and use the button on the earbuds to shoot photos. This is especially useful when you want to take a self-portrait or a photo from a difficult angle; Personal Trainer: There are many fitness and workout apps that can be used with your headphones. They can provide you with voice commands, tips and instructions during your workouts. Simply connect the headphones to your smartphone, launch the appropriate app, and enjoy a personalised workout experience; Virtual Reality: With special headphones that support virtual reality technology, you can immerse yourself in the immersive world of VR games and videos. They provide spatial sound to complement the visuals and allow you to have an unrivalled virtual reality experience; Radio: If you connect the headphones to your smartphone and turn on the radio app, you can catch radio broadcasts; Enhanced sound: Headphones can improve the sound quality when watching movies, listening to music or playing games on your smartphone. They provide deeper bass, clearer sound, and isolation from outside noise, making your audio richer and more enjoyable.

