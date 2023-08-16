Don't make these 5 mistakes when you are a guest in someone's home

For many people, a holiday is not only about travelling but also about spending time with family and friends. Regardless of the purpose of your visit (saving money, socialising or a combination of the two), it is important to understand that you are a guest in someone's home.

Even if you are invited or even insisted on coming, it is important to understand that it requires some effort, ifehacker.com writes. Great respect for the hosts and their time is the key. Here are some tips on how to relate to your hosts when you are staying overnight:

The most important thing is not to show up unexpectedly. Let your hosts know when you plan to arrive and whether you plan to stay overnight. This will allow your hosts to adjust and organise your stay. Do not allow your pets to enter your host's home without their consent. Before you arrive, check whether you can bring pets and follow the hosts' recommendations. Behave with dignity. This means being grateful for the invitation, following the house rules and respecting other guests. If your hosts have given you specific instructions, follow them. This could be cleaning, routines or other rules. You are a guest in someone's home, not a hotel. Don't expect to be provided with the same services as in a hotel. Respect your hosts' time and efforts. Avoid criticising or making negative comments about the interior or other aspects of your hosts' home. This can hurt their feelings and create an unpleasant mood.

