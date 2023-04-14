Don't Cross Your Legs When You Sit: An Anatomy Expert Explains

Many people cross their legs when sitting. This position, as it turned out, can cause significant damage to your health - it can cause spinal curvature, heart problems, and increased blood pressure.

Scientists note that this position of the body can lead to a load not only on the knees but also on the hips and spine. If you sit in this position for a long time, your leg starts to go numb. This occurs as a result of pressure on the nerves located under the knees.

The Conversation informs that when standing in a sitting position with crossed legs, the weight is transferred from the trunk to the lower part of the body, that is, to the pelvis. When the legs are not crossed, the weight is evenly distributed on both sides of the pelvis. However, if you cross your legs, it can change its position. In this way, excessive pressure will be exerted on the thigh muscles and the sciatic nerve, which threatens inflammation of the joints and sciatica.

Among other things, this pose can cause curvature of the spine. Several studies have shown that sitting cross-legged contributes to scoliosis, poor posture, and lower back pain. And it can slow down digestion and increase stress.

In addition, due to the fact that one leg presses on the other, the veins are compressed, and blood circulation may be disturbed. As a result, the risk of developing varicose veins increases.

To prevent this from happening, make sure that the pose is symmetrical. The chair or chair should be chosen in such a way that the lower legs are perpendicular to the floor, and the feet are on the floor. Hands should be kept on the table. The back of the chair should not be straight - it will be ideal if it takes the shape of the bend of the spine. And, of course, you must not forget to move more often and do a little warm-up at least every hour.

There is also evidence that crossing your legs can affect sperm production. It is noted that the temperature of the testicles should be 2-6 degrees below the standard body temperature. And sitting with crossed legs increases their temperature by 2-3.5 degrees. So an increase in the temperature of the scrotum or testicles can reduce both the quantity and quality of sperm.

Also, sitting with crossed legs reduces the activity of some muscles on the legs, especially the obliques.

