Do not use the hotel Wi-Fi until you have checked that this feature is enabled

The cybersecurity expert explained how setting up hotel Wi-Fi can compromise your privacy, and he urged holidaymakers to be extra careful with public networks.

Adrianus Warmenhoven, a representative of NordVPN, noted that hackers can use unsecured hotel networks to access your private information even if you are in your room.

So when you're on holiday and using hotel Wi-Fi, it's important to be careful and pay attention to cybersecurity.

First, avoid using public hotel Wi-Fi networks. Hackers can connect to such networks, search for passwords and personal data of tourists, or even create fake networks with similar names to deceive people.

Before connecting to any hotel Wi-Fi network, make sure you have verified the correct username and password with the front desk before connecting your devices. Also, turn on your smartphone or laptop's antivirus and firewall to provide an extra layer of protection. Don't forget to disable automatic Wi-Fi connection to avoid unintentionally connecting to suspicious networks.

Also, pay attention to the TV in your hotel room. While smart TVs are convenient for watching leisure content, they can also pose a security risk. Hackers can use the built-in cameras and microphones or steal your personal information to access important apps. Therefore, unplug your TV, close the cameras, and avoid logging into apps to ensure your safety.

In addition, be vigilant for common cybersecurity threats, such as phishing emails that may mimic booking confirmations or travel itineraries. Check all messages to the official email addresses of the companies you are communicating with and never send confidential information via email.

Of course, none of these tips guarantees that you will not become a victim of crime while on holiday, but these simple measures will help reduce the risk and ensure greater security during your trip.

