Do not cover the wooden floor with paint: why it should not be done

Most people choose to paint their old floors instead of replacing them. However, did you know that wooden floors cannot be painted?

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that one of the main disadvantages of using conventional paint on a wooden floor is that such a coating quickly loses its attractive appearance and can be damaged.

The paint layer can be worn off and scratched under the load that the floor is usually subjected to. This can lead to the need for constant paint renewal.

Another problem is that after painting the floor with conventional paint, it is difficult or even impossible to restore the original appearance of the wooden surface. In this case, you will have to buy new boards, which are expensive.

In addition, if you want to put linoleum on the floor, the painted surface can lead to ventilation problems. Because linoleum will not be able to "breathe" properly, which can cause moisture and rotting of the wooden base.

